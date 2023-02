Share · View all patches · Build 10474422 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 20:46:15 UTC by Wendy

-Tweaked the logic for the Chattering Rot-Skull, the Frozen Crippler and the Bloody Crippler threats

-Refined the Heart Beat audio track

-Made aesthetic and design changes to the North Tower

-Added 30 more lines of text to the randomly generated thought process to now total 2100 potential lines