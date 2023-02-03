V0.1.9 Patch #1

Hello you beautiful people, I released this version since I found some several issues and I saw that some people wanted inverted mouse options so I added that too

Gameplay

M40 has pefect accuracy when aiming

Most guns with scopes now will aim into the actual gun rather than a scope sprtie

The Mosin Nagant has a scope (but in Survival you have to find that very same scope)

General

Added inverted Mouse Y for those players that want it (its the flip icon beside the mouse sensitivity)

Bugs