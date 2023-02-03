 Skip to content

Voice of Chernobyl update for 3 February 2023

V0.1.9 Patch #1

V0.1.9 Patch #1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello you beautiful people, I released this version since I found some several issues and I saw that some people wanted inverted mouse options so I added that too

Gameplay

  • M40 has pefect accuracy when aiming
  • Most guns with scopes now will aim into the actual gun rather than a scope sprtie
  • The Mosin Nagant has a scope (but in Survival you have to find that very same scope)

General

  • Added inverted Mouse Y for those players that want it (its the flip icon beside the mouse sensitivity)

Bugs

  • Hopefully fixes an issue where you couldn't die
  • Fixed the silent voice-chat issue
  • Hopefully fixed the instant death issue in vehicles

