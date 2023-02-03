New update!

Greetings hero, our developers continue to delight you with updates and have prepared for you a list of changes in the game for more convenience.
This time meet:
- improved compatibility with old saves
- low character stats (especially regen) were fixed
- in the future, with a change of balance characters stats will change automatically
- reduced the size of the save
- updated visual settings
- started to work on the localization
