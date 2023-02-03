New update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10474336 · Last edited 4 February 2023 – 19:32:16 UTC by Wendy

This time meet:

improved compatibility with old saves

low character stats (especially regen) were fixed

in the future, with a change of balance characters stats will change automatically

reduced the size of the save

updated visual settings

started to work on the localization

Discuss and propose your localization options in the comments below posts in our community steam.

As well as on the Discord server



Our Twitter account.

