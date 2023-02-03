 Skip to content

Sharded World update for 3 February 2023

New update!

Sharded World update for 3 February 2023

Build 10474336

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings hero, our developers continue to delight you with updates and have prepared for you a list of changes in the game for more convenience.

This time meet:
  • improved compatibility with old saves
  • low character stats (especially regen) were fixed
  • in the future, with a change of balance characters stats will change automatically
  • reduced the size of the save
  • updated visual settings
  • started to work on the localization

