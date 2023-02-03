- New Weapon: Bleed Wand with skill "Blood Burst".
- New Feature: If not wearing a weapon and you attack, you will attack with fist. If not wearing both weapons, you will attack with both fists.
- New Art: Gorilla new art!
- New Art: Starting gear art.
- New Art: New light wand art.
- Balance: Starting goblins reduced health by 10.
- Balance: Lightning dagger attack applied Shock reduced from 12% to 10%. Lightning dagger ability shock reduced from 30% to 25%.
- Balance: Lightning wand apply shock reduced from 12% to 10%. Lightning wand damage increased from 11-12 to 12-13.
- Balance: Lightning sword skill shock apply rescued from 30% to 25%.
- Balance: Frost wand attack projectile freeze apply reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Balance: Frost sword skill freeze applied reduced from 8% to 5%. Mana skill cost increased from 10 to 15.
- Balance: Frost dagger skill freeze applied reduced from 8% to 7% (per dagger).
- Balance: Wind wand attack applies Choke reduced from 20% to 15%. Wind wand skill apply choke (per projectile) reduced from 25% to 18%.
- Balance: Gorillas Jump Smash attack has longer animation wind up.
- Bug Fix: Potentially fixed arm flip on z axis bug.
- Bug Fix: Upgrade buttons in the upgrade menu should work with the controller everytime now.
- Bug Fix: Confirming cutscene should work with the controller correctly every time now.
- Bug Fix: Fixed lightning strike blessing, when lightning strikes the enemy it is giving null errors in the engine.
- Improvement: When holding Left click or A button on upgrade, it will start adding by 10s after 5 seconds.
- Improvement: If there is a screenshake, and wearing specific gear, the mask is not covering hair correctly.
- Improvement: Gorilla stone attacks now have red lights instead of orange.
- Improvement: Change lighting in the map selection scene and in combat scene.
- Improvement: Lights on all weapons modified. Also added lights on earth weapons.
- Improvement: Change the shaders on all enemies, npc and player. This removes the death dissolve effect. But now we can use normal maps on all textures, giving it more 3d look under certain light angles.
- Improvement: Changed the resurrected animation slightly.
- Improvement: Light wand skill visuals slightly improved.
- Improvement: When goblin is woken up, the animation transition now is much slower.
