-Teleport gampeplay effect added
-Fix wall 04 destructibles pivot
-Fix robo life bar
-Fall setting gp below frictions
-On selected FX fix
Playcraft update for 3 February 2023
Update Notes Feb 03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
