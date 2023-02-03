 Skip to content

Exipelago update for 3 February 2023

v00.01.41

Features:

  • Mood System came active (read more below)
  • Zones/Areas can now be assigned to single villagers (ownership)

Bugfixes:

  • Lights not working underground (deploy failure, sorry)

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-0-41.30/

