Hey everyone!
Here is Towers Deck 1.0.1. Changes:
- Removed Charges. Cards don't have Charges and are no longer auto destroyed;
- Some research that was about Charges got changed;
- Card costs got tweaked as Charges don't influence them;
- "Recharge" Card got replaced with "Gilding". Now it upgrades random card in hand;
- Starting players will have less paths to their castle. Once you level up they will open up again;
- Market will no longer appear every turn, instead Market appearance will be mixed with Forge and Graveyard.
Have fun playing!
- Emilijus
