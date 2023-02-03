 Skip to content

Towers Deck update for 3 February 2023

Towers Deck 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10474160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here is Towers Deck 1.0.1. Changes:

  • Removed Charges. Cards don't have Charges and are no longer auto destroyed;
  • Some research that was about Charges got changed;
  • Card costs got tweaked as Charges don't influence them;
  • "Recharge" Card got replaced with "Gilding". Now it upgrades random card in hand;
  • Starting players will have less paths to their castle. Once you level up they will open up again;
  • Market will no longer appear every turn, instead Market appearance will be mixed with Forge and Graveyard.

Have fun playing!

  • Emilijus

