Steam Deck Patch

Wish Project v3.0.0 changes:

Wish Project is now playable on Steam Deck & Linux.

Improved frame rate consistency on modern hardware.

Practice mode leaderboards on the stage select screen now properly refresh after a stage clear.

Added support for windowed resolutions larger than 1920x1080.

Resolution now properly scales with high DPI desktops.

Graphics/resolution settings no longer sync to cloud.

Fixed missing visual background effect at Stage 1 mid boss.

Fixed missing visual background effect at Stage 2 mid boss.

Important Note: Cloud Saves

Wish Project's cloud save data is currently Windows only. It will be switched to cross-platform on February 18th at 23:00 EST. On Steam, cloud save data is stored per-platform (with cross-platform being its own category) so the current Windows cloud save data will become inaccessible once the switch occurs. This will not be a problem if the saves are already downloaded on your PC: simply run the game again to upload them. However, if Wish Project is not downloaded and you wish to keep your cloud save data, please make sure to run the game once before February 18th 23:00 EST to download your current cloud save data.

Legacy Branch

It has been many years since Wish Project was last updated. If for some reason the new patch does not work on your PC, but the previous version did, please opt into the legacy branch to continue using the previous version.

To opt into the legacy branch, right-click Wish Project in your steam library, choose Properties, select Betas on the left, and then select "legacy" from the dropdown menu.