Share · View all patches · Build 10474038 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 19:46:17 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug on critical inventory overweight.

Improved the work of the buttons "drop all", "take all" in the inventory.

Added the ability to hit enemies with the front wheel of the bike at high speed while riding.

Increased the chance of generating a loot item "duct tape".

Slightly increased the amount of loot in locked safes.

Slightly increased the cost of items that the player sells on the anonymous market.