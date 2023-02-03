Meet the Strikers - Juliette

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Next week we plan on posting another dev blog sharing in-progress dev work. (See this one from December, if you missed it!)

In the meantime, though, we want to share a fun trailer we cooked up that highlights a little more of Juliette's personality and abilities. We plan on posting a new "Meet the Striker" trailer every Friday until we've covered our entire existing roster. We'll share those here as we get them ready.

Another special treat we've got planned is original theme music for each Striker. These will be dropping alongside each Meet the Striker trailer as well on both YouTube and Spotify. By the time we launch in April, we'll have a full album of original music for you to enjoy.

Juliette's theme is one you're already familiar with: GO STRIKE! is also the overall theme for Omega Strikers.

Listen to the Japanese, English, and karaoke versions of Juliette's theme on YouTube and on Spotify.

And of course remember to follow us on Twitter, join our Discord, and Wishlist us on Steam if you haven't already!

See you again soon, Strikers.

—The Odyssey Interactive Team