 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Omega Strikers update for 3 February 2023

Meet the Strikers - Juliette

Share · View all patches · Build 10474020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Next week we plan on posting another dev blog sharing in-progress dev work. (See this one from December, if you missed it!)

In the meantime, though, we want to share a fun trailer we cooked up that highlights a little more of Juliette's personality and abilities. We plan on posting a new "Meet the Striker" trailer every Friday until we've covered our entire existing roster. We'll share those here as we get them ready.

Another special treat we've got planned is original theme music for each Striker. These will be dropping alongside each Meet the Striker trailer as well on both YouTube and Spotify. By the time we launch in April, we'll have a full album of original music for you to enjoy.

Juliette's theme is one you're already familiar with: GO STRIKE! is also the overall theme for Omega Strikers.

Listen to the Japanese, English, and karaoke versions of Juliette's theme on YouTube and on Spotify.

And of course remember to follow us on Twitter, join our Discord, and Wishlist us on Steam if you haven't already!

See you again soon, Strikers.

—The Odyssey Interactive Team

Changed depots in playtest-mainline branch

View more data in app history for build 10474020
Prometheus Content Depot 1869591
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link