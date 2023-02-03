2/3/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10473981 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 19:32:27 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a repeating sound issue that could happen in the system hacking feature (Whoops - it would basically play a sound twice instead of just once so not a huge deal but not intended)

Changes & Additions:

Cleaned up some excessive NPC block events

Tourist difficulty now awards +2 Memory Chips to start off

Amateur difficulty now awards +1 Memory Chip to start off

Added 68mm rocket ammo type (Upcoming rocket launcher weapon , these ammo types are not currently obtainable)

Added 68mm rocket F ammo (Fragmentation)

Added 68mm rocket HE ammo (High explosive)

Added 68mm rocket I ammo (Incendiary)

Added 68mm rocket HEAT ammo (High explosive anti tank)

Updated backend ammo lists for 68mm rocket ammo support

Updated loot lists

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː