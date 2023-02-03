Lookouts enter The WILDS

Release Version 1.2.9
NEW FEATURES:
-
LOOKOUT POINTS - Removed the proximity based cinematics and replaced them with interactable lookout points that will officially discover zones and play cinematics.
-
CINEMATICS 2.0 - Remade the cinematics to be MUCH smoother and heavily minimized any jerky motion, added sweeping orchestral music and a zone title screen.
-
DISOVERABLE MAP LOCATIONS - Undiscovered dens, lookout points, and other interactions will now appear as "?" until discovered.
-
LOCKED CAMERA OPTION - Under the gameplay settings menu you can now find an option to lock the camera.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
-
PERSISTENT LOCATION - Instead of respawning at your den, your animals will now keep their last position in the world unless killed. If killed they will respawn at last active den.
-
WORLD MARKERS - World markers will now automatically disappear when reached.
-
FOX SIZING - Made the fox 10% smaller to better represent real world size.
-
MAP CONTROLS - Added control, hit F with the map open to focus on your current animal.
BUG FIXES
-
VITAL SLIDERS - Vital slider weren't properly displaying thirst and hunger on animal change.
-
DEN - Dens weren't properly restoring as active upon resuming gameplay.
-
VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.
KNOWN BUGS
-
CINEMATICS - Lake and River water flashes white on start/end of cinematics.
-
PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.
Changed files in this update