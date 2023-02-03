 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 3 February 2023

Lookouts enter The WILDS

Build 10463977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Version 1.2.9

NEW FEATURES:

  • LOOKOUT POINTS - Removed the proximity based cinematics and replaced them with interactable lookout points that will officially discover zones and play cinematics.

  • CINEMATICS 2.0 - Remade the cinematics to be MUCH smoother and heavily minimized any jerky motion, added sweeping orchestral music and a zone title screen.

  • DISOVERABLE MAP LOCATIONS - Undiscovered dens, lookout points, and other interactions will now appear as "?" until discovered.

  • LOCKED CAMERA OPTION - Under the gameplay settings menu you can now find an option to lock the camera.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • PERSISTENT LOCATION - Instead of respawning at your den, your animals will now keep their last position in the world unless killed. If killed they will respawn at last active den.

  • WORLD MARKERS - World markers will now automatically disappear when reached.

  • FOX SIZING - Made the fox 10% smaller to better represent real world size.

  • MAP CONTROLS - Added control, hit F with the map open to focus on your current animal.

BUG FIXES

  • VITAL SLIDERS - Vital slider weren't properly displaying thirst and hunger on animal change.

  • DEN - Dens weren't properly restoring as active upon resuming gameplay.

  • VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.

KNOWN BUGS

  • CINEMATICS - Lake and River water flashes white on start/end of cinematics.

  • PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.

