Share · View all patches · Build 10473974 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy

-Added new logic and adjusted the existing logic for the flipper paddles within the Crazy Brain Stages

-Added a sound effect when a flipper paddle smashes the Crazybrain

-Added an animated effect when a flipper paddle smashes the Crazybrain

-Added to the aesthetic design to the grave holes in the Desolate Mass