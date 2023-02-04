 Skip to content

Zombie Panic! Source update for 4 February 2023

v3.2.6 Update Released

Last edited by Wendy

We're shipping a small patch today containing game performance tweaks, client and server crash fixes, game rules changes for server admins/mods, minor weapon adjustments, and other bugfixes as usual.

Changelog

Administration System

  • Added an exception for basic administrators (and higher privileges) to the anti-Zombie skipping system. This allows said administrators to switch from game to Spectators team in order to spectate players with bad behavior. Servers powered by SourceMod are required if not done already to "copy" their "admin. list" to ZPS's administration system in order for this to work. ZPS does not read SourceMod's admin lists.
  • Added "silence" and "unsilence" commands (shortcut to gag and mute at the same time).
  • Fixed AFK checker kicking players instead of moving them to the lobby.

Angelscript

Characters

  • Changed Survivors walking animation speed. This is an attempt to fix the "drifting feet effect".

Client

  • Potential fix for the rare no HUD issue.

Entities

  • Added a hardcoded proximity check to spawn points that use "line of sight" checks.
  • Fixed buttons that emit sparks spamming sound precache errors in the console.
  • Fixed incorrect line of sight checks for spawn points that use this mode.
  • Fixed rare crash involving "trigger_escape" and rage-quitters.
  • Reworked capture point entity in order to fix glitch where constantly going in and out of the capture zone would make the capture itself faster.

Game Rules

  • Reworked how inventory weight is calculated (no changes to values/behavior) in order to improve performance and support for custom Angelscript/SourceMod plugins.
  • Reworked how player's USE key is handled (no changes to values/behavior) in order to fix a crash.

Localization

  • Fixed mistakes in some French sentences related to Shreddingfield.

Maps

  • [Shreddingfield] Cleaned and optimized Angelscript scripts.
  • [Shreddingfield] Fixed objectives not being "registered" (they were not visible in objectives list panel and on phone).
  • [Shreddingfield] Fixed objectives text being hardcoded instead of being localized.
  • [Shreddingfield] Fixed some broken spawn points.
  • [Subway] Moved the Zombie spawn in the warehouse's staircase to somewhere else.

Models

  • Fixed invisible radio prop in Frozenheart and Harvest.

Score system

  • Removed "Worker" badge.

Server

  • Fixed crash related to players trying to switch to the phone if something removed it from their inventory.
  • Fixed crash related to player movement.
  • Removed several Half-Life 1/2: DeathMatch CVARs that are not used by ZPS.
  • Reworked "sv_cheats" handling (no behavior change, just technical stuff).

Sound

  • Fixed "Carrier has spotted a Survivor" sound cue not being played to nearby Zombies.

User Interface

  • Added player's eyes position in the debugging overlay (it's the number between parenthesis at the origin row).
  • Added "silence" and "unsilence" commands to the context menu in player list dialog.

Vote system

  • Added "silence" vote type to the "callvote" command.

Weapons

  • [Carrier & Zombie arms] Removed weight.
  • [Magnum] Reverted the recoil decay value to the same one used in v3.2.5.
  • [Winchester] Slightly increased the damage multipliers.

