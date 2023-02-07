 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aliens: Fireteam Elite update for 7 February 2023

PATCH 1.0.5.108071

Share · View all patches · Build 10473882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is scheduled to be available by 10 am PT on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 by 10 am PT.

Note: Platform availability times may vary.

BUG FIXES

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the Smartgun to sometimes fail to fire when it had a valid target.
ACCESSIBILITY
  • Added a setting that enables players to toggle the 'failed to target' audio of the Smartgun off and on.
AI
  • Fixed an issue where Xenomorphs would frequently get stuck on walls.
GENERAL
  • Fixed various crashes.

Changed files in this update

Aliens: Fireteam Content Depot 1549971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link