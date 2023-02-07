PATCH 1.0.5.108071

This patch is scheduled to be available by 10 am PT on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 by 10 am PT.
Note: Platform availability times may vary.
BUG FIXES
WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS
- Fixed a bug that would cause the Smartgun to sometimes fail to fire when it had a valid target.
ACCESSIBILITY
- Added a setting that enables players to toggle the 'failed to target' audio of the Smartgun off and on.
AI
- Fixed an issue where Xenomorphs would frequently get stuck on walls.
GENERAL
- Fixed various crashes.
