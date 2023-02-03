Explosions, updated motion script (interim), fixed desktop thing + other fixs

This update has some cool new features hopefully!

The motion system being developed for fighters has meant some updates that mean ships should behave much better and be less prone to getting 'stuck' as before. Ive also added in new explosion method (the previous version was a broken version of something i had working a while ago.. its now fixed!) and enabled collisions by default since they are now more performant.

Enemy ships are more likely to stop than before when approaching you, before they got stuck in the sense they tried to reduce drift motion to zero before moving towards target but due to the motion it was unable to do that. Now if it expects to pass an enemy it should come to a stop and turn round by default.

Added more data points for resolving to targer/drift motion, this means it should be capable of more thrust, in particular at off angles.

Enabled collisions by default, this was previously unperformant, this required separating out weapon impact and collision colliders into seperate entitiys, while it worked on same entity before it seemed to crash the frame rate, it no longer does this :).

Enabled dynamic explosions, the only way of destroying ships is via destroying power plant. Instead of a invisible explosion the ship breaks apart (shaders to be updated to remove sharp component edges). The explosion method does have enabled the ability to account for what explodes and what just separates, this will eventually lead to a truely dynamic damage model where you could lose part of your ship and it will still be in the fight.

*I quickly fixed issue for desktop users using the selection box.

One concern.. there is one bug that came up randomly that was caused by the UI (an index error which i cant track down as i cant replicate it..). It shouldnt crash the game (its non-burst DOTS code) and seems to occur when i select things in a certain way which i cant seem to replicate. Ive added some code to write the user input to the debug file, so if it occurs it should hopefully help me pinpoint what i need to fix!

As always feedback welcome, the last version and this version ive started to find it quite enjoyable so its getting close to the point where i feel comfortable its a saleable product. Still lots of development needed but hopefully people can start to see what im aiming for now.