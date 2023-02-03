Steam integration update

Steam integration including cloud save, achievements and stats. Complete overhaul of save game format and pipe systems. It was actually a lot of base code rewriting, head scratching and nail biting. This update took quite a long time despite there really is no new content. At this phase of development there is a lot of polishing and quality of live improvements to the game. I want to have a stable polished version before the final push towards the release.

mothership accumulates power reserves

new binary save game format instead of text based. Greatly reduces file size. This was necessary for Steam cloud save and Steam Workshop integration. Old save format is still compatible.

Steam achievements and stats

Steam cloud save

pipes can be closed or opened in different directions just like belts. You can easily set up your pipeworks without mixing the content.

redesigned interface and interaction with pipes and belts.

improved liquid flow in the pipes over long distances.

graphical representation of job locations. Selecting habitat will highlight workers workstation and selecting workstation will highlight all connections to its worker habitats.

supply hubs have small storage reserves.

submenus for belt and pipe variants in the construction menu to make things more organized.

improved Introduction, demo Showcase and Super bot missions

you can selectively destroy individual materials on belts and in storages. If you accidentally mix materials, you can easily sort it out without having to press the Destroy all materials button.

changing the production building recipe will properly adjust surrounding belts and pipes.

dragging belt lines over existing ones will reorient belt direction accordingly.