First Hotfix has arrived!

Hello Inkulinati Masters!

Just this week, our Early Access chapter started! We’re buzzing with excitement for our new journey and what’s up ahead. We hope you’re as excited as we are!

Foremost, thank you so much for your feedback you’ve sent our way. We’ve eagerly read them and are working hard to improve your experience.

Today’s hotfix is the first page in that book.

Here’s what it contains:

Fixed issue that make the “Next” button doesn’t work on Character Creation on the begging of the Journey mode

Some Beasts were nerfed, like Donkey Bard - we increased his cost and cooldown on Farting The Pipe action, and Farting The Pipe action no longer can affect Tiny Inkulinati

First tutorial run in Journey on Easy and Medium are now simpler and less overwhelming as we excluded more complicated battlefields elements and decreased number of enemy’s Beasts

Easy and Medium difficulties should be easier now, as we change some parameters (more starting Gold, More Starting Ink on Easy, less Boredom gain on Medium per Beasts’ draw etc.)

Important changes in Non-Battle Locations. Prestige required to unlock better dialogue options in Journey mode are now constant and don’t change from act to act. Boredom can be lowered more often and by larger values. Health can be regenerated more often and for greater amounts.

Inkulinati will be evolving along the way and get further improved, with new content being added too. We know where we want to go and what we want to add to the game, but we also want to hear your thoughts as well! After all, that’s what Early Access is for - to get your thoughts and make the game the best it can be. So please continue sharing your comments, feedback, and suggestions with us. We’re really keen to hear what you have to say.

Yours,

Yaza Games Team & Daedalic Entertainment