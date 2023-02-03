- Fixed some random crashes in the game
- Fixed some desyncs issues in Multiplayer
- Fixed FPS drop related to some bad calculations ingame that happen sometimes
- Improve Pathfinding when you make sieges in enemy walls
Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition update for 3 February 2023
HotFix Anniversary Update #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
