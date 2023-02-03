 Skip to content

Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition update for 3 February 2023

HotFix Anniversary Update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 10473703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some random crashes in the game
  • Fixed some desyncs issues in Multiplayer
  • Fixed FPS drop related to some bad calculations ingame that happen sometimes
  • Improve Pathfinding when you make sieges in enemy walls

Changed files in this update

Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition Content Depot 1693251
Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition Italian Depot 1693252
Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition English Depot 1693253
Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition Spanish Depot 1693254
Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition Spanish LaTam Depot 1693255
Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition French Depot 1693256
Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition German Depot 1693257
Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition Russian Depot 1693258
Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition Chinese Depot 1693259
Depot 1983490
Depot 1983491
Depot 1983492
Depot 1983493
