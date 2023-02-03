2-4 New features and bug fixes

Increase the total output of the quarry (5000 to 8000)

Doubles mining speed at quarry points

BUG In the upper left corner of the item information display, there will be two information items of the carriage

New Power of Faith Magic:

Totem Religion God's gift, deposit simple food in the designated large box x1000

The Dao of Benevolence and Righteousness, add a circle of area damage to soldiers

Monotheism, God loves the world, let the residents within the specified area eat +50