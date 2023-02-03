Increase the total output of the quarry (5000 to 8000)
Doubles mining speed at quarry points
BUG In the upper left corner of the item information display, there will be two information items of the carriage
New Power of Faith Magic:
Totem Religion God's gift, deposit simple food in the designated large box x1000
The Dao of Benevolence and Righteousness, add a circle of area damage to soldiers
Monotheism, God loves the world, let the residents within the specified area eat +50
领地：种田与征战 update for 3 February 2023
2-4 New features and bug fixes
Increase the total output of the quarry (5000 to 8000)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update