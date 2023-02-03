 Skip to content

领地：种田与征战 update for 3 February 2023

2-4 New features and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10473693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increase the total output of the quarry (5000 to 8000)
Doubles mining speed at quarry points
BUG In the upper left corner of the item information display, there will be two information items of the carriage
New Power of Faith Magic:
Totem Religion God's gift, deposit simple food in the designated large box x1000
The Dao of Benevolence and Righteousness, add a circle of area damage to soldiers
Monotheism, God loves the world, let the residents within the specified area eat +50

