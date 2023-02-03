V0.12421 - Custom Battles (Team Presets & Taiga Map)

Hi all,
Lots of work polishing the features added on the experimental branch.
Additions
- Taiga is now available as a custom battle map. The level received a graphics rework, featuring some of the new tech. You'll mainly notice deformable snow if you have track trail effects turned on.
- Custom battle team setups can now be saved and loaded. The setups can be shared using the files saved in "Documents/My Games/Sprocket/Custom Battle Setups" (wont appear if you haven't saved any).
- Added a button on the designer GUI to select the faction to load designs from. It's next to the reset design button.
- Added sound effects to tree destruction.
- Added a visual effect for when trees hit the ground.
- Added sound effects to custom battle GUI, this was extended to another iteration on all GUI SFX in the game.
- Added a UI volume slider in settings. This was previously controlled by the effects slider.
- Added camera shake to ground and tree collisions.
- Photomode depth of field focus distance can now be controlled manually.
Fixes
- Fixed custom battle creation issue when loading a saved setup which contains a design that has been deleted.
- Fixed black screen when returning to the designer while scoped (toggle scope on) when controlling a non-designer vehicle.
- Fixed camera shake still shaking when the game is paused. Resulted in a slight change to camera shake.
- Stopped custom battles being considered won when no enemies are on the opposing team.
- AIs in your formation now aim where the main weapon is pointing again, instead of where you are looking.
- Un-floated floating rocks on Fields map.
Changes
- Significantly increased shell tree penetration abilities.
- Trees will now deflect shells.
- Made shell tracer size match their caliber better.
- Audio now supports more sound effects playing simultaneously, and is more responsive to effects playing in quick succession (e.g. slider changes).
- Made barrel explosions less silly.
- The DLSS graphics option is no longer displayed if your device doesn't support it.
- Increased volume of cannon fire in relation to other effects.
- Cannon fires now have a slight random pitch variation, to reduce repetition.
- Audio no longer completely muted when the game is paused.
- Turret, laying drive and engine sound effects no longer play in photomode when time is frozen.
- Removed need to get to a position on Silent Border.
- The superheavy on Silent Border now starts crawling towards you once combat starts.
- Battle music on Silent Border isn't played until the superheavy appears.
- Increased view range of AI tanks on Silent Border
- Decreased view range of AI tanks on crossroads.
- The crossroad now only spawns King Tigers again.
- Increased Tiaga budget by 20t.
Optimizations
- Stopped various audio processes for far away vehicles.
No Tank's Land as a custom battle and a few more fixes & optimizations remaining until experimental is stable again.
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch