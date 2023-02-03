 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sprocket update for 3 February 2023

V0.12421 - Custom Battles (Team Presets & Taiga Map)

Share · View all patches · Build 10473653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Lots of work polishing the features added on the experimental branch.

Additions

  • Taiga is now available as a custom battle map. The level received a graphics rework, featuring some of the new tech. You'll mainly notice deformable snow if you have track trail effects turned on.
  • Custom battle team setups can now be saved and loaded. The setups can be shared using the files saved in "Documents/My Games/Sprocket/Custom Battle Setups" (wont appear if you haven't saved any).
  • Added a button on the designer GUI to select the faction to load designs from. It's next to the reset design button.
  • Added sound effects to tree destruction.
  • Added a visual effect for when trees hit the ground.
  • Added sound effects to custom battle GUI, this was extended to another iteration on all GUI SFX in the game.
  • Added a UI volume slider in settings. This was previously controlled by the effects slider.
  • Added camera shake to ground and tree collisions.
  • Photomode depth of field focus distance can now be controlled manually.

Fixes

  • Fixed custom battle creation issue when loading a saved setup which contains a design that has been deleted.
  • Fixed black screen when returning to the designer while scoped (toggle scope on) when controlling a non-designer vehicle.
  • Fixed camera shake still shaking when the game is paused. Resulted in a slight change to camera shake.
  • Stopped custom battles being considered won when no enemies are on the opposing team.
  • AIs in your formation now aim where the main weapon is pointing again, instead of where you are looking.
  • Un-floated floating rocks on Fields map.

Changes

  • Significantly increased shell tree penetration abilities.
  • Trees will now deflect shells.
  • Made shell tracer size match their caliber better.
  • Audio now supports more sound effects playing simultaneously, and is more responsive to effects playing in quick succession (e.g. slider changes).
  • Made barrel explosions less silly.
  • The DLSS graphics option is no longer displayed if your device doesn't support it.
  • Increased volume of cannon fire in relation to other effects.
  • Cannon fires now have a slight random pitch variation, to reduce repetition.
  • Audio no longer completely muted when the game is paused.
  • Turret, laying drive and engine sound effects no longer play in photomode when time is frozen.
  • Removed need to get to a position on Silent Border.
  • The superheavy on Silent Border now starts crawling towards you once combat starts.
  • Battle music on Silent Border isn't played until the superheavy appears.
  • Increased view range of AI tanks on Silent Border
  • Decreased view range of AI tanks on crossroads.
  • The crossroad now only spawns King Tigers again.
  • Increased Tiaga budget by 20t.

Optimizations

  • Stopped various audio processes for far away vehicles.

No Tank's Land as a custom battle and a few more fixes & optimizations remaining until experimental is stable again.

  • Hamish

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 10473653
Sprocket Content Depot 1674171
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link