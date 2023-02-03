Introducing Archers!

Greetings! 🦝

I am excited to introduce a new fighter type to The Icon Battles - Archers! They are a part of the “Medieval” scenario.

Archers are equipped with a longbow allowing them to attack from a distance. They have high accuracy but worse combat abilities compared to melee fighters. This makes them perfect for hit-and-run tactics, picking off enemies from a safe distance. However, they are so strong that their amount is limited to 2 per monitor to not disbalance the battles.

I hope that this update will bring fresh and exciting emotions from The Icon Battles, and I can't wait for you to try them out 🏹

