Introducing Archers!

Greetings! 🦝
I am excited to introduce a new fighter type to The Icon Battles - Archers! They are a part of the “Medieval” scenario.
Archers are equipped with a longbow allowing them to attack from a distance. They have high accuracy but worse combat abilities compared to melee fighters. This makes them perfect for hit-and-run tactics, picking off enemies from a safe distance. However, they are so strong that their amount is limited to 2 per monitor to not disbalance the battles.
I hope that this update will bring fresh and exciting emotions from The Icon Battles, and I can't wait for you to try them out 🏹
Full Changelog
-
Added Archers with a few new unique mechanics:
- Fleeing state
- Aiming and Shooting states
- Arrow scatter
-
Added bow and arrow models
-
Added per-monitor spawn limit for specific types of Fighters
- Set per-monitor spawn limit to 2 for Archers
-
Updated "Medieval" Scenario description to include Archers
-
Made Fighter limbs show shadows
-
Fixed not working screensaver system settings button
-
Changed sound effects compression format from Vorbis to PCM/ADPCM
Changed files in this update