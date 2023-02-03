Balance 97.261/100 Update #8

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.3.7
Hi everyone.
Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.
The updates:
- Continuously updated the acknowledgement list.
- Adjusted the view to be automatically pulled back if you are in focus mode after completing a level.
- Adjusted the mapping of scattered flowers after completing a level.
- Added a skip button for the tutorial level, but it only works for reviewing the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue where the Combo bar was still displayed after the tutorial level.
- Fixed the UI of Combo total bonus on Cat Collection page.
- Fixed the issue that the joystick could not move the person who triggered the mouse in the tutorial level.
- Fixed the issue that the mouse's person mode could enter focus mode in the tutorial level.
- Adjusted the lighting of the menu.
Thanks to the Test Players:
Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,
JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,
DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,
D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,
Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,
PixelPanda, Nayuki、
Snownee, SanQiu, Kanericky.
Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.
If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .
Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.
Liujiajun
February 4, 2023
