Balance 97.261/100 Update #8

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.3.7

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Continuously updated the acknowledgement list.

Adjusted the view to be automatically pulled back if you are in focus mode after completing a level.

Adjusted the mapping of scattered flowers after completing a level.

Added a skip button for the tutorial level, but it only works for reviewing the tutorial.

Fixed the issue where the Combo bar was still displayed after the tutorial level.

Fixed the UI of Combo total bonus on Cat Collection page.

Fixed the issue that the joystick could not move the person who triggered the mouse in the tutorial level.

Fixed the issue that the mouse's person mode could enter focus mode in the tutorial level.

Adjusted the lighting of the menu.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki、

Snownee, SanQiu, Kanericky.

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun

February 4, 2023