Wardudes Update 1.28

Hello everyone!

The day has finally arrived:

Wardudes goes online!

As promised, with update 1.28 the online mode is now available!

And there's something more:

Improved crate drop locations, no more crates in the open sea!

Added different models for weapon drops and health kit drops

Fixed a bug where sometimes the character would start walking by itself

Fixed a bug where sometimes the game won't pick the dudes in the correct order

Completely reworked the bullets, now they have a more "realistic" drop, and better hit registration!

Fixed a bug where sometimes changing team colors cleared the dudes names

Fixed a bug where the drop rate was always kept to 100%

There's still a lot of cleanup to do, but I couldn't wait any longer to show you the online mode! Next friday there will be another update to fix many small issues I'm already aware of, and if you signal any issue on Discord I'll give it a look ASAP!

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!