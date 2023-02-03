 Skip to content

ハーデリアクエスト update for 3 February 2023

Correction of character dialogue, etc.

Hello. This is Annulus.

We have corrected the dialogue of some characters present in the story!

Thank you for your continued support of Harderia Quest and the doujinshi circle Annulus.

