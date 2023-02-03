 Skip to content

Negative Atmosphere: Emergency Room update for 3 February 2023

Patch Notes ER_EA_1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added pause menu with unique ambience.
  • Display mode option now functional (Borderless, Fullscreen, Windowed).
  • Refresh rate option now functional (30, 60, Unlimited).
  • Gamma option now functional (1.5 > 2.5 - Default 2.2).
  • Split graphics options panel into multiple panels.
  • Added HUD configuration menu.
  • Main menu UI consistency pass (font, size & spacing).
  • Added loading screens with intermission audio logs.
  • Added operation complete loading screens.
  • Added gameplay feature not yet complete to previous fade to black screens.
  • Added padding to the action prompt menus individual prompts
  • Removed UI animations that were causing focus faults.
  • DLSS is now a toggle and quality is driven by screen % option.
  • Reset to default in accessibility panel now updates subtitle preview.
  • Reset to default now re-enable subtitles.
  • Reset to default now enables all settings.

  • Fixed game not starting in fullscreen windowed. Default is borderless.
  • Fixed loading screen not allowing full log to play.
  • Fixed Pineapple bleeding, juice now comes out of Pineapple.
  • Fixed Pineapple XRAY growth shown at cutting stage.
  • Fixed incorrectly formatted tutorial prompts.
  • Fixed incorrect HUD Operation Information text for OP0.
  • Fixed Sample mode animation not playing in rare circumstances.
  • Fixed Sample mode laser triggering deform animations.
  • Fixed Sample mode laser casting shadows.
  • Fixed misc. UI graphics displaying off-center.
  • Fixed SPIDER idle animations not playing.
  • Fixed Scanner mode growth visible in Cutting mode.
  • Fixed Zhao Feng's hair not appearing or rendering within torso.
  • Fixed gore strands and rib cage stubs not appearing.
  • Fixed rapidly entering credits causing them to skip and overlap.
  • Fixed main menu ambience not restarting after exiting credits.
  • Fixed Analysis Console not appearing if rapidly interacting with POI's.
  • Fixed 'twisted' arms during back inspect animation.
  • Fixed Most menu options have the last characters cut off
  • Fixed Graphics & Access now have correct action bar prompt
  • Fixed Sliders now snap with mouse but not in as janky of a way
  • Fixed Ray-Tracing and Lens Flare options have very poor mouseover detection when using M/KB.
  • Fixed thigh POI's not being interactible with.
  • Fixed DOF not focusing.
  • Fixed Reset to default not displaying icon in keyboard mode.

  • Epilepsy warning added.
  • Content warning added.
  • EARLY ACCESS disclaimer added.
  • Recommended Input disclaimer added.
  • Implemented a HUD scale option in the configuration menu (0.5x - 1.5x).
  • Removed hold controls.

These splash screens require a key to be pressed to proceed initially.
All subsequent playthroughs will fade these out automatically and some will not show again.

  • Added Objectives Tracker.

  • Removed hold controls.

  • Implemented key anti-rollover for mode selection (now prevents any 2 keys being pressed at the same time).

  • Enabled Steam Rich Presence (Steam will now display what you are doing in game).

  • Initial Steam Cloud support has been added. Future operations progression will now sync.

  • Implemented configurable UI colours.
    Currently these are: Red, Green, Orange, Yellow & Blue.

  • Added additional tutorial prompt to explain how to switch to Cutting mode.

  • Significantly improved tutorial removal timings & reliability.

  • Analysis Console now scrolls automatically when text exceeds bounds.

  • Analysis Console now automatically hides when the stage progresses.

  • Analysis Console now appears after the inspect animation has completed.

  • Analysis Console Dismiss input has been rebound from ESC to RMB / Face Button Right.

  • Analysis Console now aligned to centre-left instead of centre-top of screen.

  • Analysis Console now shows custom medical text.

  • Altered the inspect dialogue line variations to fit better.

  • Switching to cutting mode is now used to activate the chest cut, not a POI.

  • Cutting mode is automatically locked after use.

  • Crosshairs hidden in Sampling & Cutting mode.

  • Updated Steam Page minimum and recommended system requirements.

  • Added High DPI support.
  • Added camera post processing (fisheye & grain).
  • Added back curved gameplay UI (separate from Main Menu).
  • Added pause menu post processing.
  • Removed inspect animations "reloading visual systems" screen, now seamless.
  • Added SPIDER idle animations.
  • Added prompt to switch to laser mode in the tutorial.
  • Updated Pineapple textures.

