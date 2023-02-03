Patch Notes ER_EA_1.1

These splash screens require a key to be pressed to proceed initially.

All subsequent playthroughs will fade these out automatically and some will not show again.

Added Objectives Tracker.

Removed hold controls.

Implemented key anti-rollover for mode selection (now prevents any 2 keys being pressed at the same time).

Enabled Steam Rich Presence (Steam will now display what you are doing in game).

Initial Steam Cloud support has been added. Future operations progression will now sync.

Implemented configurable UI colours.

Currently these are: Red, Green, Orange, Yellow & Blue.

Added additional tutorial prompt to explain how to switch to Cutting mode.

Significantly improved tutorial removal timings & reliability.

Analysis Console now scrolls automatically when text exceeds bounds.

Analysis Console now automatically hides when the stage progresses.

Analysis Console now appears after the inspect animation has completed.

Analysis Console Dismiss input has been rebound from ESC to RMB / Face Button Right.

Analysis Console now aligned to centre-left instead of centre-top of screen.

Analysis Console now shows custom medical text.

Altered the inspect dialogue line variations to fit better.

Switching to cutting mode is now used to activate the chest cut, not a POI.

Cutting mode is automatically locked after use.

Crosshairs hidden in Sampling & Cutting mode.