Patch Notes ER_EA_1.1

- Added pause menu with unique ambience.
- Display mode option now functional (Borderless, Fullscreen, Windowed).
- Refresh rate option now functional (30, 60, Unlimited).
- Gamma option now functional (1.5 > 2.5 - Default 2.2).
- Split graphics options panel into multiple panels.
- Added HUD configuration menu.
- Main menu UI consistency pass (font, size & spacing).
- Added loading screens with intermission audio logs.
- Added operation complete loading screens.
- Added gameplay feature not yet complete to previous fade to black screens.
- Added padding to the action prompt menus individual prompts
- Removed UI animations that were causing focus faults.
- DLSS is now a toggle and quality is driven by screen % option.
- Reset to default in accessibility panel now updates subtitle preview.
- Reset to default now re-enable subtitles.
- Reset to default now enables all settings.
- Fixed game not starting in fullscreen windowed. Default is borderless.
- Fixed loading screen not allowing full log to play.
- Fixed Pineapple bleeding, juice now comes out of Pineapple.
- Fixed Pineapple XRAY growth shown at cutting stage.
- Fixed incorrectly formatted tutorial prompts.
- Fixed incorrect HUD Operation Information text for OP0.
- Fixed Sample mode animation not playing in rare circumstances.
- Fixed Sample mode laser triggering deform animations.
- Fixed Sample mode laser casting shadows.
- Fixed misc. UI graphics displaying off-center.
- Fixed SPIDER idle animations not playing.
- Fixed Scanner mode growth visible in Cutting mode.
- Fixed Zhao Feng's hair not appearing or rendering within torso.
- Fixed gore strands and rib cage stubs not appearing.
- Fixed rapidly entering credits causing them to skip and overlap.
- Fixed main menu ambience not restarting after exiting credits.
- Fixed Analysis Console not appearing if rapidly interacting with POI's.
- Fixed 'twisted' arms during back inspect animation.
- Fixed Most menu options have the last characters cut off
- Fixed Graphics & Access now have correct action bar prompt
- Fixed Sliders now snap with mouse but not in as janky of a way
- Fixed Ray-Tracing and Lens Flare options have very poor mouseover detection when using M/KB.
- Fixed thigh POI's not being interactible with.
- Fixed DOF not focusing.
- Fixed
Reset to defaultnot displaying icon in keyboard mode.
- Epilepsy warning added.
- Content warning added.
- EARLY ACCESS disclaimer added.
- Recommended Input disclaimer added.
- Implemented a HUD scale option in the configuration menu (0.5x - 1.5x).
- Removed hold controls.
These splash screens require a key to be pressed to proceed initially.
All subsequent playthroughs will fade these out automatically and some will not show again.
-
Added Objectives Tracker.
-
Removed hold controls.
-
Implemented key anti-rollover for mode selection (now prevents any 2 keys being pressed at the same time).
-
Enabled Steam Rich Presence (Steam will now display what you are doing in game).
-
Initial Steam Cloud support has been added. Future operations progression will now sync.
-
Implemented configurable UI colours.
Currently these are: Red, Green, Orange, Yellow & Blue.
-
Added additional tutorial prompt to explain how to switch to Cutting mode.
-
Significantly improved tutorial removal timings & reliability.
-
Analysis Console now scrolls automatically when text exceeds bounds.
-
Analysis Console now automatically hides when the stage progresses.
-
Analysis Console now appears after the inspect animation has completed.
-
Analysis Console Dismiss input has been rebound from ESC to RMB / Face Button Right.
-
Analysis Console now aligned to centre-left instead of centre-top of screen.
-
Analysis Console now shows custom medical text.
-
Altered the inspect dialogue line variations to fit better.
-
Switching to cutting mode is now used to activate the chest cut, not a POI.
-
Cutting mode is automatically locked after use.
-
Crosshairs hidden in Sampling & Cutting mode.
-
Updated Steam Page minimum and recommended system requirements.
- Added High DPI support.
- Added camera post processing (fisheye & grain).
- Added back curved gameplay UI (separate from Main Menu).
- Added pause menu post processing.
- Removed inspect animations "reloading visual systems" screen, now seamless.
- Added SPIDER idle animations.
- Added prompt to switch to laser mode in the tutorial.
- Updated Pineapple textures.
