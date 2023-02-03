Custom Grid Update - Patch 1.0.1.4 released!

-Custom grid added (go to race settings and press the qualifying button to view the starting grid)

Options to change grid positions manually or sort them by last race result, fastest lap, championship standings or reverse grid.

-Medium tyre speed tiny bit increased

-Inter tyre grip at full wet track and dry track slightly increased, wet tyre grip at low wet track slightly decreased

-Rain effect slightly improved (rain drops have lower speed)

-AI difficulty can be increased to 130

-Spectator bug while not spectating fixed

-First custom track added to base game Netherlands by Levioso (preparing for other tracks to be added soon)