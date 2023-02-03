New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

New Cutscene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We have a new cutscene for you guys. After a long and fiery battle between our heroes and the dragon boss, we see Jenna having a little chat with Ada - the dragon clan leader. For now, that’s how much we’ll spoil the scene for you guys, for the rest you can test only TP in the Experimental Hall through the “Dragon Boss Defeat Scene” portal.

New Spell VR Orbs

We also have a couple of small spell visual improvements and VR orb particles.

New Spell Sounds Effects

And finally, we’re working on some new sound FX for our new and improved spell system to compliment it better.

What's your favorite AAA game dev company?

We all have a few studios that we hold in high regard because of the games that they've released in the past. What are some of your top studios?