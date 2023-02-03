NEW MAP IS RELEASED!

**

Here it is! A long awaited Major Update. I'm so excited to introduce you the new map - The Downstreet Mansion. This map can take up to 3 players wish a possible increase in the future. The new map has it's own mystery, escape routes as well as new puzzles!

A New Entity

Beware! A new entity has taken over the house. Each of them has it's own attributes so you should adapt and improvise on your escape.

Items

Also, I want to introduce you a brand new item - Crucifix. It will allow you to excommunicate the entity while it's hunting you. However, you should not rely on it for too long, because each use decreases Crucifix efficiency.

There are actually a lot more new items, but they are unique for the new map. But the crucifix will be avaliable on all maps.

New Settings Panel

As requested, an extended version of settings has also arrived. You can now configure graphics settings as well as enable V-Sync

Bug Fixes

I've done a huge work on fixing bugs as well as network related issues. There is still huge work to be done, so I appreciate every your feedback in the discussion thread.

Community

I appreciate every feedback regarding the game, whether it's a bug related thing or just an opinion/suggestion. I will always listen to your desires and will try to implement every feature that will make this game better. Thank you!