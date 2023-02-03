Delirium is available NOW!

_Delirium _has arrived

If this morning you have found yourself stumbling across some nonsense that has made you fall over and crack your head laughing, don't worry, it's okay: it is because this February 3, _Delirium has been released. As we have been telling you, we are talking about a videogame full of surrealistic, punk and acid humor for those nostalgic for Monkey Island_, The Day of the Tentacle or Grim Fandango. These references shape Black Gate Studio's declaration of love when it came to develop this adventure game that you can already find on the PlayStation Store and Steam, thanks to Gammera Nest and PlayStation Talents.

Buy it now to see what it looks like. But first, we'll tell you what it's all about. It turns out that Lola and Danny are wandering lost around the city of Delirium, affecting their neurons, from seeing so much weird stuff, they can end up going crazy. That's why they have to get out of there. Lola is a rebellious teenager and Danny is a geek who tries to flirt with Neuromancer dialogues.

Helping them leave the city won't be easy. Unusual situations, crazy characters, hilarious dialogues, puzzles that lead you to madness, unexpected easter eggs... these ingredients cook this great point and click graphic adventure, designed to break your schemes and ruin your sanity.

Don't ask us for the psychiatric history of its creators, please. Just have fun.

Featured Content:

A narrative full of humor.

full of humor. Hilarious puzzles that will test your neurons.

that will test your neurons. Comic indie art in abundance.

in abundance. Thrilling soundtrack .

. Gags, winks and a thousand references that no one who calls himself a geek can miss.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2260030/Delirium/