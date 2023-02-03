Update 0.5.4 | New Agent!

Greetings Agents!

We are thrilled to announce the arrival of a new agent to the game - Vulcan. Vulcan brings with him an arsenal of advanced technologies and an unwavering determination to protect humanity from the Xenos threat.

With the introduction of Vulcan, we have also made a few changes to the game to enhance your overall experience. These improvements include new personalized names for all Agents, a new achievement for playing with Storm, and a new way to unlock Berlin, which now is significantly harder to achieve.

Get ready to witness the destructive power of Vulcan's signature weapon, the Satellite Bomb, like never before with its explosive new VFX! (pun intended :D)

Step into your new HQ, Commander, with its new 3D background, the first of many visual improvements we are making to elevate your overall gaming experience.

That will be all for this week. Stay tuned for next week to find out about some big changes coming up.

And now, get ready to take on the Xenos threat with Vulcan by your side!

DEFCON: Xenos Team out!

Changelog

Additions

added 3d main menu & UI post-process

added commander Vulcan

Added new personal names for agents

Added achievement for playing with Storm for the first time

Changes

* Berlin is now unlocked by beating both game modes in Paris - this change will not affect players who already unlocked Berlin

Increased knockback on Kamikaze enemies

Reduced charge amount for Barrage Fire from 120 to 100

Adjusted effect of Overdrive Ultimate

Reduced effect of Evasion module from 8% to 6% per level

Reduced cooldown of Plasma Cannon from 3s to 1.5s

Reduced cooldown of Laser Orb from 5s to 4s

Increased clear reward for Berlin from 1000 to 1500

Reduced cooldown of Satellite Bomb from 5s to 4s

Minor environment changes for Berlin

Reduced difficulty of Demolitionist's special attack

updated UI selections

updated Warrior sword trail

* updated Satellite Bomb vfx

Bugfixes

Removed Unity splash logo

Minor text adjustments.

* Fixed Overdrive VFX not showing