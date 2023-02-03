Update 0.5.4 | New Agent!

Greetings Agents!
We are thrilled to announce the arrival of a new agent to the game - Vulcan. Vulcan brings with him an arsenal of advanced technologies and an unwavering determination to protect humanity from the Xenos threat.
With the introduction of Vulcan, we have also made a few changes to the game to enhance your overall experience. These improvements include new personalized names for all Agents, a new achievement for playing with Storm, and a new way to unlock Berlin, which now is significantly harder to achieve.
Get ready to witness the destructive power of Vulcan's signature weapon, the Satellite Bomb, like never before with its explosive new VFX! (pun intended :D)
Step into your new HQ, Commander, with its new 3D background, the first of many visual improvements we are making to elevate your overall gaming experience.
That will be all for this week. Stay tuned for next week to find out about some big changes coming up.
And now, get ready to take on the Xenos threat with Vulcan by your side!
DEFCON: Xenos Team out!
Changelog
Additions
added 3d main menu & UI post-process
added commander Vulcan
Added new personal names for agents
Added achievement for playing with Storm for the first time
Changes
* Berlin is now unlocked by beating both game modes in Paris - this change will not affect players who already unlocked Berlin
Increased knockback on Kamikaze enemies
Reduced charge amount for Barrage Fire from 120 to 100
Adjusted effect of Overdrive Ultimate
Reduced effect of Evasion module from 8% to 6% per level
Reduced cooldown of Plasma Cannon from 3s to 1.5s
Reduced cooldown of Laser Orb from 5s to 4s
Increased clear reward for Berlin from 1000 to 1500
Reduced cooldown of Satellite Bomb from 5s to 4s
Minor environment changes for Berlin
Reduced difficulty of Demolitionist's special attack
updated UI selections
updated Warrior sword trail
* updated Satellite Bomb vfx
Bugfixes
Removed Unity splash logo
Minor text adjustments.
* Fixed Overdrive VFX not showing
Changed files in this update