Version 0.6311 Alpha

Info
WIP: Save client data still some issues, we fix this next week.
Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Help
■ Added missing help instructions
■ Added missing popup messages
Inputs
■ Activate keybindings "slot1-5" in options for controller
■ Fixed error with load wrong keybinding settings after spawning on map
■ Fixed error with bind controls for excavators (do not forget change to controller in options)
Multiplayer
■ Synced stands for trailer "lowloader01"
■ Synced ramps for trailer "lowloader01"
■ Synced lift for trailer "lowloader01"
■ Fixed error with receive client clothes while pressing escape
■ Fixed error with client sync for toggle lights by day and night cycle
■ Fixed connection lost for client while loading voxel edits as client first
Functionality
■ Added function to autofreeze if player attach item "goldpan01" to item "waterbasin"
Changed
■ Changed screen settings after character selection (closes from now on automatically)
Audio
■ Changed sound volume "engine" for vehicle "truck01"
■ Fixed error with master volume for audio settings in options (master volume controls now ambiente volume)
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with wrong rotation for "doorfuel" for vehicle "pickup02"
■ Fixed error with interact "door" for vehicle "buggy01"
■ Fixed error with opening character customizer while in vehicle
■ Fixed error with use item "mold01" without bought it
■ Fixed error with use item "weighingscale01" without bought it
■ Fixed error with detach items from item "skillet01"
■ Fixed error with crash while attaching items
■ Fixed error with weight gold on tables/shelves
■ Fixed error with can not pickup items
■ Fixed error with detach wheels form vehicle because attached items
■ Fixed error with driving vehicle while attached vehicle on trailer
Removed
■ Removed checkbox "lan mode" didnt need it anymore
■ Removed door in shop, until we found the collision issue with clients
■ Removed sound volume change while using the bugreport system
Changed files in this update