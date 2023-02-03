 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 3 February 2023

Version 0.6311 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 10472808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Info

WIP: Save client data still some issues, we fix this next week.

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions
■ Added missing popup messages

Inputs

■ Activate keybindings "slot1-5" in options for controller

■ Fixed error with load wrong keybinding settings after spawning on map
■ Fixed error with bind controls for excavators (do not forget change to controller in options)

Multiplayer

■ Synced stands for trailer "lowloader01"
■ Synced ramps for trailer "lowloader01"
■ Synced lift for trailer "lowloader01"

■ Fixed error with receive client clothes while pressing escape
■ Fixed error with client sync for toggle lights by day and night cycle

■ Fixed connection lost for client while loading voxel edits as client first

Functionality

■ Added function to autofreeze if player attach item "goldpan01" to item "waterbasin"

Changed

■ Changed screen settings after character selection (closes from now on automatically)

Audio

■ Changed sound volume "engine" for vehicle "truck01"

■ Fixed error with master volume for audio settings in options (master volume controls now ambiente volume)

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with wrong rotation for "doorfuel" for vehicle "pickup02"
■ Fixed error with interact "door" for vehicle "buggy01"
■ Fixed error with opening character customizer while in vehicle
■ Fixed error with use item "mold01" without bought it
■ Fixed error with use item "weighingscale01" without bought it
■ Fixed error with use item "weighingscale01" without bought it
■ Fixed error with detach items from item "skillet01"
■ Fixed error with crash while attaching items
■ Fixed error with weight gold on tables/shelves
■ Fixed error with can not pickup items
■ Fixed error with detach wheels form vehicle because attached items
■ Fixed error with driving vehicle while attached vehicle on trailer

Removed

■ Removed checkbox "lan mode" didnt need it anymore
■ Removed door in shop, until we found the collision issue with clients
■ Removed sound volume change while using the bugreport system

