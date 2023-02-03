Version 0.6311 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 10472808 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 16:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Info

WIP: Save client data still some issues, we fix this next week.

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added missing popup messages

Inputs

■ Activate keybindings "slot1-5" in options for controller

■ Fixed error with load wrong keybinding settings after spawning on map

■ Fixed error with bind controls for excavators (do not forget change to controller in options)

Multiplayer

■ Synced stands for trailer "lowloader01"

■ Synced ramps for trailer "lowloader01"

■ Synced lift for trailer "lowloader01"

■ Fixed error with receive client clothes while pressing escape

■ Fixed error with client sync for toggle lights by day and night cycle

■ Fixed connection lost for client while loading voxel edits as client first

Functionality

■ Added function to autofreeze if player attach item "goldpan01" to item "waterbasin"

Changed

■ Changed screen settings after character selection (closes from now on automatically)

Audio

■ Changed sound volume "engine" for vehicle "truck01"

■ Fixed error with master volume for audio settings in options (master volume controls now ambiente volume)

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with wrong rotation for "doorfuel" for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Fixed error with interact "door" for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Fixed error with opening character customizer while in vehicle

■ Fixed error with use item "mold01" without bought it

■ Fixed error with use item "weighingscale01" without bought it

■ Fixed error with use item "weighingscale01" without bought it

■ Fixed error with detach items from item "skillet01"

■ Fixed error with crash while attaching items

■ Fixed error with weight gold on tables/shelves

■ Fixed error with can not pickup items

■ Fixed error with detach wheels form vehicle because attached items

■ Fixed error with driving vehicle while attached vehicle on trailer

Removed

■ Removed checkbox "lan mode" didnt need it anymore

■ Removed door in shop, until we found the collision issue with clients

■ Removed sound volume change while using the bugreport system