The last refuge, special edition of the Lantern Festival

The special edition of the Lantern Festival is an unusual regular update. The theme of the activity is "Happy Lantern Festival, Good Guys Return Early". After three years of hard work, we finally ushered in a comprehensive victory. Embrace the world, embrace change, and the zombies will eventually be eliminated, and life will become better and better. In the game, you will experience the special nostalgic tasks such as nucleic acid sampling and fireworks stealing.

Other updates:

 The like function has been added in the task of using the computer

 The new version reminder function is added. If the version is old, it will be updated.

 A new BadDummy15 can summon 10 bad zombies

 A number of new home appliances have been added, which cannot be manufactured. The task is given slowly, mainly to make the player's home look different

 Added putable and related logic that can be hung on the wall

 The distance of Putable is limited within 30m

 Designed a tool to quickly grab objects with the right hand

 Set a cooling time for summoning, otherwise more calls will be made (30s)

 The shell will get stuck when it hits many stone zombies, so it needs to be disposed

 The fire behind the shell is a bit fake

 The LOD of the bamboo should be able to get in. In the first episode, we should go a little farther and look at a big tree

 Set the height task, and the compass should move up and down, otherwise some people don't know where the compass is

 In the following tasks, if you find him within 30 seconds, and then haven't found the target, you should raise the compass a little higher, and then remind him by voice

 Start to add a new task to go to the refuge

 The English word in the message. The English font should be smaller, the title should scroll, and the scroll bar should be displayed when touching the scroll area

 Add the task of escaping from the birth day, which uses the voice of a real person, and shoot a shot into the sky using the voice of a real person

 The construction window, when taking photos, the scanning heavy things should be flashing, flashing

 The first wet tide task of the corpse tide should be guided to turn off the lights

 Added smooth movement mode

 The person who measures the height can be close to it before it appears. It looks cool when it appears

 After escaping back, you can put two bodies at the door

 Do a task of saving people, and the zombies are chasing. Little girls, then you go to save them

 Make a zombie refresh one by one and move forward, the task of tower defense

 Do the task of a zombie eating the dead, and then you go to kill the diamond

 There are still zombies to meet when the fog comes back

 Those words that talk to themselves become the voice of the real person: there are many strange things here, which are all experience; Dialogue with doctors and girls

 Increase the number of guests coming with wine, wolves coming with guns, and enclose the airport

 Put camp signs at the airport

 Do a task to check the camp ranking, and then let him check his ranking at any time

 Make the periodic table into a formula diagram

 Give each player a phone number and make a call through the voice network

 Put Lianhua Qingwen in the opening drawer

 Add a wooden chopstick or cement pier on the wooden floor, and then use it to support the turret

 UAV cannot fly into the house

 Modified the button prompt for opening the backpack

 Monsters should be differentiated. Bosses should drop good things. Bosses should drop 10 times

 The model of the short weapon has been replaced. The new model is a Japanese knife, which comes from the old roll

 Main line guidance: strengthened the first task, including shelling zombies

 Reset the leaderboard function

 You can stand and turn over the body with empty hands

 Add a new thing that can attract the nearby zombies

 The queuing method of shooting into the sky to summon the zombie assembly was modified, and the designated local signs appeared on the ground

 Do not hit the automatic turret

 The shield defense data is adjusted. When the shield is raised, the bullet will be changed automatically. When the shield is broken, the next one will be automatically

 Corrected the status of friendly zombies in other people's homes.

 New model: China Wind Stone Lion Model

 Add formula to the new home

 The corpse will attract the zombie to be called bloodthirsty.

 Lei will blow himself up if he throws it no more than 2 meters away

 The obtained formula is written on the wall

 Add components of putablehere, which can put things of putable in the target location

 Electric drill can drill

 The sound of dumbbell lifting

 The sound of the flying knife

 The lighting of Buddha's candle and singing of Buddhist songs

 Sound effect of opening drawer

 The sound effect of the open drawer with the corpse closed

 Default picture modification of wall murals

 Put a skeleton or something in another cabinet

 A robot placed in the corner cannot be started