The last refuge, special edition of the Lantern Festival
The special edition of the Lantern Festival is an unusual regular update. The theme of the activity is "Happy Lantern Festival, Good Guys Return Early". After three years of hard work, we finally ushered in a comprehensive victory. Embrace the world, embrace change, and the zombies will eventually be eliminated, and life will become better and better. In the game, you will experience the special nostalgic tasks such as nucleic acid sampling and fireworks stealing.
Other updates:
The like function has been added in the task of using the computer
The new version reminder function is added. If the version is old, it will be updated.
A new BadDummy15 can summon 10 bad zombies
A number of new home appliances have been added, which cannot be manufactured. The task is given slowly, mainly to make the player's home look different
Added putable and related logic that can be hung on the wall
The distance of Putable is limited within 30m
Designed a tool to quickly grab objects with the right hand
Set a cooling time for summoning, otherwise more calls will be made (30s)
The shell will get stuck when it hits many stone zombies, so it needs to be disposed
The fire behind the shell is a bit fake
The LOD of the bamboo should be able to get in. In the first episode, we should go a little farther and look at a big tree
Set the height task, and the compass should move up and down, otherwise some people don't know where the compass is
In the following tasks, if you find him within 30 seconds, and then haven't found the target, you should raise the compass a little higher, and then remind him by voice
Start to add a new task to go to the refuge
The English word in the message. The English font should be smaller, the title should scroll, and the scroll bar should be displayed when touching the scroll area
Add the task of escaping from the birth day, which uses the voice of a real person, and shoot a shot into the sky using the voice of a real person
The construction window, when taking photos, the scanning heavy things should be flashing, flashing
The first wet tide task of the corpse tide should be guided to turn off the lights
Added smooth movement mode
The person who measures the height can be close to it before it appears. It looks cool when it appears
After escaping back, you can put two bodies at the door
Do a task of saving people, and the zombies are chasing. Little girls, then you go to save them
Make a zombie refresh one by one and move forward, the task of tower defense
Do the task of a zombie eating the dead, and then you go to kill the diamond
There are still zombies to meet when the fog comes back
Those words that talk to themselves become the voice of the real person: there are many strange things here, which are all experience; Dialogue with doctors and girls
Increase the number of guests coming with wine, wolves coming with guns, and enclose the airport
Put camp signs at the airport
Do a task to check the camp ranking, and then let him check his ranking at any time
Make the periodic table into a formula diagram
Give each player a phone number and make a call through the voice network
Put Lianhua Qingwen in the opening drawer
Add a wooden chopstick or cement pier on the wooden floor, and then use it to support the turret
UAV cannot fly into the house
Modified the button prompt for opening the backpack
Monsters should be differentiated. Bosses should drop good things. Bosses should drop 10 times
The model of the short weapon has been replaced. The new model is a Japanese knife, which comes from the old roll
Main line guidance: strengthened the first task, including shelling zombies
Reset the leaderboard function
You can stand and turn over the body with empty hands
Add a new thing that can attract the nearby zombies
The queuing method of shooting into the sky to summon the zombie assembly was modified, and the designated local signs appeared on the ground
Do not hit the automatic turret
The shield defense data is adjusted. When the shield is raised, the bullet will be changed automatically. When the shield is broken, the next one will be automatically
Corrected the status of friendly zombies in other people's homes.
New model: China Wind Stone Lion Model
Add formula to the new home
The corpse will attract the zombie to be called bloodthirsty.
Lei will blow himself up if he throws it no more than 2 meters away
The obtained formula is written on the wall
Add components of putablehere, which can put things of putable in the target location
Electric drill can drill
The sound of dumbbell lifting
The sound of the flying knife
The lighting of Buddha's candle and singing of Buddhist songs
Sound effect of opening drawer
The sound effect of the open drawer with the corpse closed
Default picture modification of wall murals
Put a skeleton or something in another cabinet
A robot placed in the corner cannot be started
Refuge update for 3 February 2023
