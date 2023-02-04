2/4 In Wonderland Edition update announcement

Dear agent

The version update of the Spirit Mirror system is expected to take 180 minutes at 10:00 on 02/04 (UTC/GMT: +8:00). The server will be restarted and agents who are online will be forced offline. Please log out in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for the inconvenience caused by the simulation training of agents!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit Coin x10000

[Welfare function]

● Welfare function: week free role

Play the character for free this week

Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Night Luo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated evil spirit camp: Xiao PI, Yu Ji, Nie Xiaoqian, spoon crazy demon

● Limited time welfare activity: "Hip Hop Spring Welcome"

Wall painting, street hip-hop

Activity time: 2023/2/3-2023/3/3

Activity rules: You can get the corresponding reward if you complete the task during the activity

【 Activity added 】

● Limited time exchange activity: "Mixian Silk" limited time open

Activity time: 2023/2/3-2023/2/24

Activity rules:

Within the activity time, you can collect the costume corresponding to the role and redeem the exclusive hair color Obtain the series of Wuqi Branch - Hidden Fairy silk - pink peony in the Celestial Selection treasure box, and obtain the series of Nalan Lian dance - Hidden Fairy silk - snow dyed ink and snow - Hidden fairy silk - water sky in the theme treasure box The skin has its own streamer effect, refreshing and elegant to light up the clothing

● Limited time tired activity open: "years green onion"

"Time is green, dream back to school days"

Long hair black perch, big waves long hair snow. Do you pick them?

Accumulated recharge standard can receive free!

Activity time: 2023/2/3-2023/3/3

Activity rules:

Recharge 3000 00/6000 00 Lingshi during the activity time to unlock the Wuqi branch - black long straight, white - wool curly hair After unlocking Snow - Wool roll, Black Qi - Black long straight, you can purchase the other hair colors through the corresponding currency The calculation of the accumulated recharge limit does not include the amount of the character gift package purchased directly by steam

Fitting room added

Tianxuan treasure box added: Wuqi branch - hidden fairy silk - pink peony

Theme treasure box added: Nalan Lian dance - Hidden fairy silk - snow dyed ink, snow - hidden fairy silk - water sky

Balance adjustment

Added the ability to cut the ice door of small ice Simulated Evil Spirit Xiaoli will gain a bully when releasing the field, and last for 3 seconds. (Domain skills will now enter the readbar and use after pressing R, cannot be cancelled) Reduced the cooldown time of the simulated evil Spirit Slightly increase the movement speed of the simulated ghost skin when it changes from spirit probe back to body Increased the speed up duration of the simulated Ghost shell when it changes from spirit probe back to body Nerf the damage done by the Simulation of Ghost Skin 2 Nerf the amount of time that Spyfinder hits after your skill level is topped up Reduced the cooldown time of simulated Evil Spirit Yuji 2 skills, lengthened the duration of Yuji 2 skill Ice Spell deceleration and Fire Spell, and improved the deceleration effect of Ice Spell Increased the number of skill points required for spiders to capture pigeons Slightly increase the time between spider refreshes 2 skills Slightly increase the time interval between the evolution of small spiders Shortened the removal time of Spymaster spider eggs Slightly lower the duration of the spider field Added 0.3 SEC delay to the spawning speed of the second skill Reduce the uptake rate of white autumn training areas Increased the cooldown of the simulated Demon Dracula realm Reduced the flight speed of Dracula's Bat Reduced the effect of passive backbody acceleration on simulated evil spirits Reduced the cooldown of skills in the realm of simulated enemies Narrowed the judgment range of the simulation of the spirit of the evil couple to bring down the spirit detective Increase the speed of Ge Yongming opening paper pigeon Slightly increased the cooldown of the main star Reduced cooldown time of Qin Qiang main star The main star of Suqing carp has been changed to: it can accumulate 2 layers and release the next one after releasing it. Increased stamina limit and stamina recovery speed Reduced the negative impact of the loss of smelly lung in seven organs on the wind Increased the strength limit of the Night Luo and reduced the movement speed of the Night Luo Increased the speed of paper pigeon opening at night Increases the movement speed and running speed of the Night Star Imp Increased the opening time of the paper pigeon on Nintsechen Reduced the release time of the main star of Nanggong Escape dust, and increased the physical limit of Nanggong Escape dust Increased the physical expenditure of Nalan Smiling star Reduced the physical exertion of Manlin during the release of the main Star Reduced the strength of summer rain's main umbrella and weakened the strength of the umbrella Reduced the control time of Wei Qingyu's main star right thrust on the evil Spirit Increased the cooldown time of the main star of the Spacer Increases the cooldown of Minor Snow's main star Extended the time for small strong coasterizing bogey (earth) to fall and stand up immune to all damage Increased the running speed of minor red star Moon when it takes damage Increases the strength of auxiliary Yin Fury (Water) with each hit Increased Secondary Star Breakage (Fire) reduces the current cooldown time of primary star skills Reduces the costar Red Luan to restore its soul value Increased the effect of auxiliary celestial celestial (Jin) to increase its velocity Added the auxiliary star climbing saddle (gold) to gain acceleration when entering the chase state Increased the speed of physical recovery when the auxiliary star was chased Increased the energy recovery of costars Increased the ratio of physical recovery speed of the auxiliary star Increased the deceleration and duration of the auxiliary star Mars (water) Increased the movement speed and duration of my secondary Mana (Golden) pursuit Increased the duration of the costar Dharma trigger to increase movement speed Increased the amount of stamina that secondary star Tianyao (Water) recovers with each pass through a gate Expands the scope of the co-star Astral (water) to see nearby teammates Increased the speed at which Moon (Jin) can increase his own movement speed after rescuing a teammate Reduces the chance that a Phoenix Court (Earth) will recover after being hit by a spirit attack Reduced the cooldown time of Kai Sky (Water) Perspective Spirit Increased the duration of the Mana armor that can be temporarily acquired when Ryude (Gold) is controlled Increased the duration of Incognito invisibility Reduced the Mana duration Increased the lifetime of the dummy after use Reduce the duration of the gate character Increased the duration of flash grenades that darken the vision of evil spirits within range Extended Shrieking Chicken's playing time Increased the retarding effect of garlic on Malign spirits Increased the duration of the Sankiuzu effect within a certain range and expanded the range Increased the number of lightning spawn points on lightning strikes Reduced night vision duration Increased the duration of Eye-opening Increased the speed boost of Little Yellow Duck running shoes Increased the amount of magic deficiency to reduce the amount of spiritualism Increased the number of souls gained when captured by Spoofing Speed up the Mystical annihilation and reduce the time of evil spirits to eat souls Reduced the amount of time it takes for a match to be played by a decoy Increased the number of people who are affected by the Trap Compression opening Shorten the time between the eyes of the trap Increased Cunning Greed to reduce the number of paper pigeon refreshes in this game Increased the impact of trick wounds on the strength limit Increased the duration of random hidden eyes in the Trick array Reduces poison damage caused by Black Widow, a spider trick Reduced the amount of time it takes for a trick to gain an upgrade Reduced the number of hits on the Yuji's Signature Charm Trigger Increased the damage done by the Demon Doll Increased the percentage of magic wounds that reduce the effect of psychic mutual healing Increased cooldown of Spider's 3 abilities Reduced the damage time required for Spiritualist dolls on the back The addition of the coasterly oligotrophic (Au) agglomerated fragments resulted in a percentage increase in the basal velocity and extended the duration

[Bug Fix]