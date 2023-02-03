 Skip to content

DREAM LOGIC update for 3 February 2023

BUG FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Share · View all patches · Build 10472692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the game would start in VR

  • Fixed black bars on some sequences

  • Fixed some areas where players could fall out of the map

  • Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when jumping into the water

  • Removed custom entity presets because for some engine related bug the sounds would not work

  • Modified custom entity mode UI

  • Decreased swimming speed

  • Changed main menu background

  • Improved reverb effects in some areas

  • Added achievements

  • Added falling through the floor transition effects

  • The car now corrects its position if flipped over

  • Stars in cloud sequence are no longer blurred

  • General level improvements and many other fixes

