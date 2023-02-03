-
Fixed an issue where the game would start in VR
Fixed black bars on some sequences
Fixed some areas where players could fall out of the map
Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when jumping into the water
Removed custom entity presets because for some engine related bug the sounds would not work
Modified custom entity mode UI
Decreased swimming speed
Changed main menu background
Improved reverb effects in some areas
Added achievements
Added falling through the floor transition effects
The car now corrects its position if flipped over
Stars in cloud sequence are no longer blurred
General level improvements and many other fixes
DREAM LOGIC update for 3 February 2023
BUG FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
