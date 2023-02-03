BUG FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Fixed an issue where the game would start in VR

Fixed black bars on some sequences

Fixed some areas where players could fall out of the map

Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when jumping into the water

Removed custom entity presets because for some engine related bug the sounds would not work

Modified custom entity mode UI

Decreased swimming speed

Changed main menu background

Improved reverb effects in some areas

Added achievements

Added falling through the floor transition effects

The car now corrects its position if flipped over

Stars in cloud sequence are no longer blurred