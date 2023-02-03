Changelog 2023-02-03:

We're trying out non-square main dungeons to see how well they work for 16:10 and 16:9 resolutions. Plus we've added a little surprise ;)
- Update localization, Jehora does't mention inventory slots anymore.
- Fix class reward quests using old icons.
- Fix flickering in preparation buttons when certain preparation types were toggled on or off.
- Fix toast button text wrapping.
- Try 25x16 dungeons instead of 20x20 when the game is being played at an aspect ratio that can handle it.
- Added support for changing the size of the player inventory during play, with simulation.
- Added ** item.
Changed files in this update