TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.6.1

Welcome back to another #FeatureFriday, descendants of the first men! ːlettuceː

Let's start this week's update with the screenshot of BeastMama's Settlement and then move on to the 0.6.1 changelog, which is now available on Steam! ːreimpressedː

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 26 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance are 77% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyheartː [Content] Changed the Gathering Fruit alert's description to reflect the new leveling system.

ːhappyheartː [Content] The Controller combat feat's trigger now applies the affliction to the target rather than the self.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Ergenekon's visitors no longer fight with critters.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Changed all target types of projectile skills with "Allies" to "AlliesExceptSelf."

ːhappyheartː [Content] 2 New traditions for Arcana's line: Basic Transmutation, Abstract Transmutation.

ːhappyheartː [Content] 3 New adaptations for the followers of domains: Bodily Wisdom, Wet Dreams, Connected Senses.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Added extra information to Mudlarking Tools' description.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Fishtrap Tools & Mudlarking Tools are now blue instead of red.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Ergenekon's Obelisks now grow stronger every 2 suns instead of every sun.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Cattle, Sheep, and Chicken on Campaign maps now regenerate if at least one of their race's characters is alive.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] A new sound effect has been added to signal that a construction effort is not taking place because the requisite cost is no longer available.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] New Option: Enable/Disable Autosave

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Several pathfinding issues have been fixed.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Several craft panel issues have been fixed.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue that occurs while deselecting a map object.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue with the wild blueberries.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed Ergenekon's Main Construction problem.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue with the skill cooldowns.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] When the player dismisses a passion from the character, the Alerts system no longer displays the corresponding alerts.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Disabled traits are now considered during activity prerequisite checks for the CharacterTraitCheck prerequisite type.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed the bug that prevented Erlik from dropping Obsidian Ore.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] "Picking Gathering Fruit" trait now disappears after finishing the activity.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] Removed unneeded animation states that created a console warning.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] Intensity stack type traits now properly affect SpawnCharacterFromPreset effect output.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] Dwelling DifficultTypes have been refactored into Entities. Improvements to DifficultyTypes - Entity difficulty strings have been placed into localization.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] New navigation system tile blocking changes.

In addition to these improvements and bug fixes, we have been hard at work on the next major update for the entire week. We are excited to finish The First Men's additions and let you all playtest it. We will be using Steam's Betas feature and will notify you all when the new features are ready for testing. Coming shortly are more details; check out TFM's updated roadmap here if you haven't seen yet:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/700820/announcements/detail/3664275387883515658

Have a wonderful weekend, and see you all next week! ːreexcitedː