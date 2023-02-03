 Skip to content

Creative Console update for 3 February 2023

0.1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10472512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add an new card: Pixelate
Add a button to skip the tutorial
Add icons in the console to show the next page

Throwing object - bug fix
Open setting in shop - bug fix

