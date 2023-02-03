Update 0.5.4 New minions and new Combo upgrades!

This update is the first part in making the minions and fighting against them more interesting. Two new minion types have been added and the minion upgrade behaviour has been clarified a bit. Additionally there are some balance changes and some new combo upgrades for some of the abilities that did not get any in the last update. Lastly this update includes a crash handler that saves a minidump of the game state in the case of a crash. So if you encounter a crash, have a look in the Steam discussion board for a pinned post about how to send me a crash report so I can fix whatever was causing the crash as soon as possible.

Features/Improvements

New upgrade Weapon Throw Armor, for each enemy hit by Weapon Throw, gain a stack of Hardened Skin lasting for 6 seconds increasing the armor by 5, refreshing when new stacks are applied, and stacking up to 10 times

New upgrade Weapon Swing Armor, for each enemy hit by Weapon Swing, gain a stack of Hardened Skin lasting for 6 seconds increasing the armor by 5, refreshing when new stacks are applied, and stacking up to 10 times

New upgrade Hardened Shield Damage, deal damage equal to the damage blocked by Hardened Shield in a small area around you

New upgrade Flame Walk Lava Pool Duration, increase the duration of Lava Pools by 15%

New upgrade Flame Walk Armor, gain 50 armor while standing in a Flame Walk lava pool

New upgrade Flame Walk Heal, heal for 4 health per second while standing in a Flame Walk lava pool

New upgrade Weapon Dash Damage Stacks, Weapon Dash now grants a stack of Sharpened Blade lasting for 6 seconds increasing the damage of Weapon Dash by 10, refreshing when new stacks are applied, and stacking indefinitely

New upgrade Weapon Dash Unstoppable, become Unstoppable during Weapon Dash

Added a progress bar above minions showing how close they are to potentially upgrade

Added a crash handler to the game, so if you encounter a crash check the pinned post on the steam forums on how to send me a crash report

Added a new minion type, earth minion. It does more damage and has more health than the basic minion

Added a new minion type, fire minion. It has longer attack range than the basic minion

Balance changes

Increased the base healing of Channel Heal from 8 health per second to 10 health per second

Duration of Lava Pool from Flame Walk now gets longer from the Ability Duration upgrade

Increased basic minion damage from 3 to 5

Increased minion aggro range from 7 to 9

Increased the size increase of upgraded minions from 1.5 to 1.75

Attack range of the upgrades minions is now scaled by the size increase

Upgraded minions now move 1.5 times faster than normal minions

Increased the spawning rate of minions when the total number of alive minions is low

Reduced the base cooldown of Weapon Swing by 2 seconds

Reduced the cooldown reduction of the Weapon Swing Cooldown upgrade from 2.5 seconds to 1.5 seconds

Increased the base damage of Weapon Swing from 30 to 40

Reduced the damage of the Weapon Swing Damage upgrade from 25 to 20

Bugfixes