Tacview update for 3 February 2023

Tacview 1.9.0 beta 10

Build 10472461

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED support for Falcon 4 real-time telemetry
  • ADDED support for Falcon 4 FLT temporary files
  • ADDED support for DCS: South Atlantic map
  • ADDED support for DCS: Mirage F-1CE
  • ADDED support for DCS: MB-339
  • ADDED real-time telemetry lag option to better support some recorders
  • ADDED numerous entries to the database
  • ADDED new shortcut AltGr+B to inject bookmarks in DCS World
  • ADDED OutOfSyncWarning registry option to disable desynchronized real-time telemetry warning
  • ADDED support for up to 9 locked targets
  • ADDED support for pilot health telemetry variables
  • ADDED MSAA x4 anti-aliasing to 2D and 3D views (basically free since Tacview is CPU bound)
  • IMPROVED HUD speed and altitude display
  • IMPROVED Garmin CSV telemetry files support
  • IMPROVED KML telemetry files support
  • IMPROVED crispness of terrain textures
  • IMPROVED mouse objects selection from the 3D view
  • IMPROVED Events are now displayed in the 3D view for 5 seconds when auto-pause disabled
  • IMPROVED Korea database and terrain for BMS 4.36
  • IMPROVED Israel database and terrain for BMS 4.36
  • IMPROVED DCS2ACMI diagnostic log
  • IMPROVED debug log

FIXES

  • FIXED crash when displaying non power of two texture in 3D view
  • FIXED support of IGC files with lines of more than 99 characters
  • FIXED old hack preventing aircraft from flying highter than 60Kft in FSX2ACMI
  • FIXED media duration was not displayed after opening a file
  • FIXED xml AARRGGBB colors were not associated properly to predefined colors
  • FIXED weapons trails too thin to be visible in some cases
  • FIXED Save option not available during real-time telemetry recording
  • FIXED potential rare infinite loop in the UI
  • FIXED pitch was inverted in Telemetry.SetTransform() SDK function
  • FIXED Auto-pause could be stuck on a bookmark event

