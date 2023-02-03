Hotfix 0.17.6 is live!
Now you have a real alternative to your ice pack production with some cool new freezers spawning over all tech-tiers. We also fixed some bugs and worked on various balancing topics.
Features/ Content:
- Added missing freezer upgrade chain that produces ice packs for tier two, three and extra tier four upgrade where the resources directly go into your global pool without requiring a hauler.
- Tooltips of buildings now show their hitpoints to make them easier comparable.
Balancing:
- Boss damage dampener added that lets his damage grow slower relative to the threat value.
- Missions build up less ~20% less threat over time by duration to slow down threat growth.
- Walls more hitpoints then fences now, but still more expensive.
- Frost nova damage increased for tier upgrades.
- Humbie Level 2 and Level 3 production and defence ability reduced to counter too quick end game economy growth. (Humbie 2 150% -> 125%; Humbie 3 200% -> 150% production bonus)
Bug Fixes:
- Sound issues fixed, no more annoying upgrade sound for fences. Blizzard contraption II should no longer constantly play its attack sound.
- Freeze Traps effect only triggered by hostiles, not workers anymore.
- Boss is not getting hauled anymore
- Research objectives in tutorial shows in which category it can be found
- Air Conditioners, frozen zombie storages and guards buffed in damage to make it possible to deal with zombie outbreaks in cooling chambers and keep them more easily frozen.
Changed files in this update