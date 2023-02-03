Hotfix 0.17.6 is live!

Now you have a real alternative to your ice pack production with some cool new freezers spawning over all tech-tiers. We also fixed some bugs and worked on various balancing topics.

Features/ Content:

Added missing freezer upgrade chain that produces ice packs for tier two, three and extra tier four upgrade where the resources directly go into your global pool without requiring a hauler.

Tooltips of buildings now show their hitpoints to make them easier comparable.

Balancing:

Boss damage dampener added that lets his damage grow slower relative to the threat value.

Missions build up less ~20% less threat over time by duration to slow down threat growth.

Walls more hitpoints then fences now, but still more expensive.

Frost nova damage increased for tier upgrades.

Humbie Level 2 and Level 3 production and defence ability reduced to counter too quick end game economy growth. (Humbie 2 150% -> 125%; Humbie 3 200% -> 150% production bonus)

Bug Fixes: