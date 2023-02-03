 Skip to content

Creature Creator update for 3 February 2023

12 Official Languages!

Creature Creator update for 3 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

It has been quite the endeavor, but I'm pleased to announce that Creature Creator has now been professionally localized into the following 12 official languages:

  • English
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Russian
  • Spanish (Spain)
  • Portuguese (Brazillian)
  • French
  • German
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Italian
  • Polish
  • Thai

These were chosen as they are the most-commonly used on Steam, making up the majority of the player-base. If you'd like to help out and translate another language, join the community Discord server and get in touch!

If you encounter any issues with any of the translations, you can add a comment to this Google Sheet, by right clicking on a cell, and then clicking "Add Comment".

Cheers,
Daniel

