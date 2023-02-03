Hey everyone!
It has been quite the endeavor, but I'm pleased to announce that Creature Creator has now been professionally localized into the following 12 official languages:
- English
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Russian
- Spanish (Spain)
- Portuguese (Brazillian)
- French
- German
- Japanese
- Korean
- Italian
- Polish
- Thai
These were chosen as they are the most-commonly used on Steam, making up the majority of the player-base. If you'd like to help out and translate another language, join the community Discord server and get in touch!
If you encounter any issues with any of the translations, you can add a comment to this Google Sheet, by right clicking on a cell, and then clicking "Add Comment".
Cheers,
Daniel
Changed files in this update