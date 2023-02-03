Hey everyone!

It has been quite the endeavor, but I'm pleased to announce that Creature Creator has now been professionally localized into the following 12 official languages:

English

Chinese (Simplified)

Russian

Spanish (Spain)

Portuguese (Brazillian)

French

German

Japanese

Korean

Italian

Polish

Thai

These were chosen as they are the most-commonly used on Steam, making up the majority of the player-base. If you'd like to help out and translate another language, join the community Discord server and get in touch!

If you encounter any issues with any of the translations, you can add a comment to this Google Sheet, by right clicking on a cell, and then clicking "Add Comment".

Cheers,

Daniel