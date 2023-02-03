Major Update 1.1

Welcome to update 1.1 of Evomon
Back when i was a kid i remember going to my hometown square and trading my cards and toys with my friends
it was such a special feeling of interaction ✨
i'm trying to convey and bring back these feelings within Evomon
📈 EvoTrade 📉
-
Evotrade will be the first online feature on the Evomon game !
on the Evotrade you will pay some coins to be able to trade any evomon you currently own wich your friends of Steam or any person that owns the game
📨 There's also a neat chatbox where you will be able to talk with your friends inside the game!
✨ Ara Evomons
- ✨Ara Evomons ✨
This update will be coming together with the Ara Evomons update
✨ Ara Evomons are very rare Evomons that you can find (if you're lucky enough inside evoeggs and monster reviving)
and you will be able to trade your Aras with your friends and complete your evopedia!
Quests
- 2 New quests
There will be 2 new quests inside the game , which you'll be able to complete and get rewarded new evomons
New Evomons
- 30 New Evomons
We are adding 15 New Evomons and their Ara version in the game to collect and find making the Evopedia even larger.
General Polishment
- General gamefeel improvement / bug fixes
We will be polishing the game art and some of the mechanics to make the game loop much more enjoyable
we will be also fixing bugs reported by the players
New Artwork!
- New Cover for the game
Last but not least, we got an amazing experienced monartist that will remake our Game imagery (new steam banners ! ✨)
We hope everyone enjoy the update and stay tuned on the discord community for new upcoming news
Discord Community: https://discord.gg/KhTz4wbhv7
