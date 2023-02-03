Major Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10472324 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 15:46:23 UTC by Wendy

Back when i was a kid i remember going to my hometown square and trading my cards and toys with my friends

it was such a special feeling of interaction ✨

i'm trying to convey and bring back these feelings within Evomon

📈 EvoTrade 📉

Evotrade will be the first online feature on the Evomon game !

on the Evotrade you will pay some coins to be able to trade any evomon you currently own wich your friends of Steam or any person that owns the game 📨 There's also a neat chatbox where you will be able to talk with your friends inside the game!

✨Ara Evomons ✨

This update will be coming together with the Ara Evomons update

✨ Ara Evomons are very rare Evomons that you can find (if you're lucky enough inside evoeggs and monster reviving)

and you will be able to trade your Aras with your friends and complete your evopedia!

Quests

2 New quests

There will be 2 new quests inside the game , which you'll be able to complete and get rewarded new evomons

New Evomons

30 New Evomons

We are adding 15 New Evomons and their Ara version in the game to collect and find making the Evopedia even larger.

General Polishment

General gamefeel improvement / bug fixes

We will be polishing the game art and some of the mechanics to make the game loop much more enjoyable

we will be also fixing bugs reported by the players

New Artwork!

New Cover for the game

Last but not least, we got an amazing experienced monartist that will remake our Game imagery (new steam banners ! ✨)

We hope everyone enjoy the update and stay tuned on the discord community for new upcoming news

Discord Community: https://discord.gg/KhTz4wbhv7