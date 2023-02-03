Hello Everyone,

Circle Empires Tactics has received a major technical update.

We have switched the service provider from Improbable to Amazon Gamelift. A lot has changed under the hood. The update should now be live and up and running.

This change has taken place because Improbable shut down its game server branch.

There are small changes to starting a new multiplayer game. When creating a new lobby, players now choose between co-op and pvp mode, set the name for the lobby, and can optionally set a password. These settings can not be updated once the lobby has been created due to limitations on Gamelift.

If you find any strange issues related to multiplayer, please let us know on Discord or our other social media channels!

Circle Empires

Iceberg Interactive