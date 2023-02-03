Version 1.12

After a long period in the dark, we have revisited our primary game mode and have made the decision to revert back to the classic constructed mode where your custom drafts are taken into battle. This applies for all means of ranked, solo play and friendly challenges.
Dedicated servers will continue to remain offline for the time being, however you're always able to jump and on have a friendly match with a Steam friend via the challenge system!
- Mike, Andy and Wayne (Project Hyperdrive)
Changed files in this update