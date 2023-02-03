Week 2: Collection Screen & Executioners Axe

Executioners Axe

The Executioners Axe has received a slight rework as well as a legendary upgrade. Legendary upgrades are extremely powerful but also very rare. You can't depend on getting a legendary upgrade, but if you happen to find one it can really spice up your build.

Bleed deals a max health percentage damage over 3 seconds. It is very good for killing bosses and other high HP enemies, but too slow to be effective against smaller foes.

The legendary upgrade also gives life leech on the bleed portion of the attack and as such can really turn the tide of battle against bosses.

Collections Screen

You can now access a Collections screen in the Armory. It will show you exactly what weapons & trinkets you have unlocked, and which you still need to find.

Other Changes