APKWS Update for Front Lines Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the APKWS (Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System) to the game.

This basically adds a laser guidance to a 70mm rocket making it just as accurate as something like a Hellfire at the expense of weight and cost (approx. 10kg & 15 Dp per rocket).

They come in pods of 7 rockets and are available to all Advanced Tech helicopters (AH-64D, AH-1Z, Lynx 3 & SA-349 Gazelle).

Usage is just like a laser guided Hellfire except they travel much faster and therefore have a narrower launch window. They are quite manoeuvrable though.

Range is set to 5,000m but they should be able to travel much further.

They are designed to be used against soft and lightly armoured targets in their current High Explosive format (I shall also be adding Armour Piercing varieties shortly) with a single rocket usually being enough to take out a BMP-1. T-62Ms will require several rockets meaning TOW, HOT & Hellfire missiles are still a better option against heavy armour.

Armour Values

This also brings me to the other main feature of this update - Armour Values!

All vehicles now have an armour value and all weapons have an armour penetration value. This is used to calculate the damage dealt by the weapon against an armoured target.

The formula is quite simple and is as follows...

WeaponDamage / (1 + (ArmourValue - ArmourPenetration))

For Example

A 30mm HEDP round fired by the Apache has an armour penetration value of 2 and a damage value of 5 to 10.

A BMP-1 has an armour value of 2 and 40 hit points

So a single hit on a BMP-1 will be 10 / (1 + (2 - 2)) = 10 / 1 = 10

In this particular case the 30mm round has enough armour penetration to defeat the BMP-1s armour so it does full damage and will therefore take 4 hits to kill assuming it always does max damage.

What this means in practice is that heavily armoured units will be more resistant to smaller weapons but it also introduces a nice mechanic where shortly you will need to think about the types of warheads equipped to weapons.

Should you take HE rockets for area effect or AP rockets for punching through armour?

Your helicopter also benefits from these calculations so the Apache should feel a little less squishy against 23mm rounds and all helicopters in general should be a little more survivable.