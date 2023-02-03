Update 2/03/2023

Bug Fixes
Eros will no longer be attending church in Oslen after Chapter 1
Game Balance Changes
Burglary skill gain rate has been increased
Fishing skill gain rate has been increased
Taming skill gain rate has been increased
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes
Eros will no longer be attending church in Oslen after Chapter 1
Game Balance Changes
Burglary skill gain rate has been increased
Fishing skill gain rate has been increased
Taming skill gain rate has been increased
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update