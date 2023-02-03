 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 3 February 2023

Update 2/03/2023

Build 10472130

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Eros will no longer be attending church in Oslen after Chapter 1

Game Balance Changes
Burglary skill gain rate has been increased
Fishing skill gain rate has been increased
Taming skill gain rate has been increased

