BUG FIX Ver. 1.3.77.419

New character [Lulu] real dress



After the customs clearance in Chapter 7, you can meet them at the north gate of [Portral East City Area], and you can join in the dialogue with them.

Other repairs

monster

BOSS [Butcher], [Kehila], [Wabibab] and [Yellow Clothes Sacrifice] of [Vision Forest] are reduced by 60 points.

arms

Fix the error that [Twin Flying Swallows] has no two attacks and no agile damage in general attack.

optimization

Add some task tips in [Lighthouse] to facilitate the plot