OPEN DOOR update for 3 February 2023

Fix problems and misinterpreted quests.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I want to offer my deepest apologies to all those who have been inconvenienced and difficulties, hints and tasks related to them.

After leaving the beta version, the game broke down, at the moment of fresh builds, I couldn't figure out what was going on for a long time, but I did it. I added additional notes and redrawn the hints to the solutions, read carefully, all the answers are usually indicated in the notes.

Thank you so much for your patience and for continuing to support me! At the moment I'm sick, so I can't fix it quickly, if you are experiencing any difficulties or problems, write to me by email sjdeveloper@mail.ru

I will always be happy to help you!

Changed files in this update

